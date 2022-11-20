Bowl Predictions 2022: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff conversation gained some much-needed clarity on Saturday;.

The USC Trojans put themselves in an ideal position to enter the top four in the CFB Playoff Rankings on December 4 with a win over the UCLA Bruins.

USC will likely only be sixth in Tuesday's ranking release, but that is the ideal spot to sit with two games featuring top six teams coming up in the next two weeks.

The Tennessee Volunteers had their playoff hopes ended by the South Carolina Gamecocks. The loss benefited the LSU Tigers, who will likely be No. 5 in Tuesday's ranking.

LSU still has to play the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. A Georgia win would take LSU out of the picture and allow USC to collect the No. 4 spot.

One of the top four spots will be vacated on Saturday, when the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Neither Ohio State nor Michigan looked great in Week 12, but they both found ways to win and set up an 11-0-versus-11-0 clash inside Ohio Stadium.

The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game is expected to win the Big Ten Championship Game and occupy one of the four playoff spots.

Georgia, the Big Ten champion, USC and the TCU Horned Frogs will likely feature in the playoff if the Bulldogs, Trojans and Horned Frogs win out.