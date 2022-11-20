MJF, Jamie Hayter and the Real Winners and Losers from AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

AEW Full Gear 2022 may not have been the most exciting show on paper, but the talent rose to meet the challenge with possibly the best show of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

The final match was the most important as Maxwell Jacob Friedman captured the AEW World Championship. He did so only because William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Jamie Hayter also picked up a welcome title win, taking the interim AEW Women's Championship from Toni Storm. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD helped her, even after losing to Saraya.

Elsewhere on the card, Eddie Kingston got his ultimate dream match. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry accomplished his revenge against Luchasaurus. Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship but only after fending off a game Sammy Guevara.

Wardlow did not leave as a champion, falling to Samoa Joe with Powerhouse Hobbs involved. Jade Cargill survived the challenge of Nyla Rose, but she did not look like her usual dominant self.

It was a night of many welcome winners but a few unfortunate losers.

