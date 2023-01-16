Jordan Addison Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; USC Star Ranked No. 2 WR By B/R Scouting

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday.

"To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever... See you on Sundays," Addison wrote on Instagram.

Addison had an impressive junior season with the Trojans, catching 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. It was his first season with USC after beginning his collegiate career with the Pitt Panthers.

The 20-year-old's best season came in 2021 when he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also rushed for 56 yards and one score and won the Biletnikoff award as the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Addison's decision to declare for the draft comes as no surprise as he's expected to be one of the top receivers taken in the 2023 class alongside TCU's Quentin Johnston, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and LSU's Kayshon Boutte.

B/R's Scouting Department has Addison ranked as the No. 2 wideout in this class and as the ninth overall player.

Addison will likely be a first-round pick, and he boasts some of the best assets in the game, including game-breaking speed, vision and hands that allow him to leave defenders in the dust.

The Maryland native could end up being one of the top targets of the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, who could desperately use an upgrade at the position in 2023 following disappointing 2022 campaigns.

With Addison now declared for the NFL draft, USC will turn to Mario Williams, Kyron Hudson and Tahj Washington to lead the receiving unit in 2023.