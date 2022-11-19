Commanders' Jamin Davis Fined $10.6K for Uncalled Facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing the face mask of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Monday's game, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Washington's 32-21 win, but it went uncalled. Had the referees thrown the flag, it would have negated Goedert's fumble on the play.

On a 1st-and-10 with the Eagles down 23-21 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts completed a pass to Goedert. Davis then grabbed the tight end's facemask before John Ridgeway came in and knocked the ball loose. The Commanders scored a field goal on the ensuing drive and eventually handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Goedert suffered a shoulder injury on the play and has since been placed on injured reserve.

The 27-year-old had been a reliable target for Hurts before being sidelined, catching 43 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. He won't be eligible to return until Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears.

Davis, meanwhile, has seen a nice improvement from his rookie season in 2021. The sophomore linebacker has posted three sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, 53 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits in nine games.

The 23-year-old was one of the young defensive players head coach Ron Rivera lauded back in October:

"We got a group of young guys that are really growing and developing, and, hopefully, they continue to do that and do it a little quicker...but they are doing a heck of a job, they really are," Rivera said.

The Commanders' win over the Eagles helped them improve to 5-5 on the season, and they are now on the playoff bubble. They'll face the 1-7-1 Houston Texans on Sunday.