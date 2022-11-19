New Mexico Postpones Basketball Game vs. New Mexico State After Homicide on Campus

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The University of New Mexico men's basketball team announced Saturday's game against New Mexico State has been postponed following a homicide on its Albuquerque campus.

Elizabeth Tucker and Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal reported a New Mexico State player "may have been involved" but wasn't the person killed. Police haven't provided further details about how the unnamed player was linked to the killing.

"One individual has succumbed to gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Chase Jewell said.

Police received a call around 3 a.m. local time Saturday after two men, ages 19 and 21, both suffered gunshot wounds during an altercation, per KTSM's Melissa Luna.

The 19-year-old man died. An update on the 21-year-old's condition wasn't immediately available after he was transported to the hospital.

New Mexico State Police told Luna the preliminary investigation has led them to believe there is no further threat to the community.

The schools' men's basketball programs have faced off 226 times since their first meeting in 1896 as part of the Rio Grande Rivalry. The Lobos hold a 123-103 all-time advantage.

It wasn't immediately announced whether the game would be rescheduled or canceled.