The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 215

So much for the best-laid plans, eh?

The UFC learned that firsthand at its Saturday show from the Apex facility, which lost its main event about 30 minutes before the main card was set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis was pulled from a scheduled five-rounder against Serghei Spivac "due to illness," according to the UFC, which elevated a would-be co-main between 205-pounders Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba to the top slot.

"We have some unfortunate news to share with you," blow-by-blow man Brendan Fitzgerald said on the ESPN broadcast. "Our main event was to be against Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. There is a non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis side. So our main event today has been canceled. You hate to see it."

Despite the promotion, the light heavyweights stayed locked in for a pair of rounds.

Fitzgerald, Michael Bisping and Paul Felder held down the announcer's table for the ESPN production while Heidi Androl worked the room for breaking news and feature pieces. The B/R combat team was in position for coffee and violence, too, and took in all the action while constructing the definitive list of the show's real winners and losers.

