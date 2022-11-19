Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Red Bull Racing will once again be in the spotlight for a Formula One race, but Max Verstappen is not the driver who needs a result at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's teammate, is fighting for second place in the drivers' championship with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Pérez and Leclerc enter Sunday's race tied on 290 points. The driver who finishes in the best position among the two competitors will take second behind Verstappen.

Red Bull earned control of the front row in Saturday's qualifying session. Verstappen took pole and Pérez landed in second place.

Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz line up third and fourth on the grid, respectively, so the battle between Red Bull and Ferrari should go off from the opening lap.

The other big storyline surrounding Sunday's race is Sebastian Vettel's retirement. The four-time world champion starts in ninth place in his Aston Martin.

Vettel is aiming to earn a points finish in his last start on the Formula One grid. He could also help Aston Martin make up a five-point deficit against Alfa Romeo for sixth place in the constructors' championship.

A few other battles could be waged in the constructors' championship. Alpine leads McLaren by 19 points for fourth, and Haas holds a two-point edge on AlphaTauri for eighth.