AEW Full Gear 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling presented its final pay-per-view offering of 2022 Saturday night on Bleacher Report, headlined by a much-anticipated world title match in which Jon Moxley defended against No. 1 contender, MJF.
Would Moxley continue his momentous year, reaffirming his place atop the AEW mountain or would MJF realize his boyhood dream by capturing the title on his own and proving his staunchest doubters wrong?
Find out with this recap of a show that featured every major title up for grabs and the company's most prominent stars in must-see matches.
Match Card
- All Elite Wrestling World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
- All Elite Wrestling World Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
- All Elite Wrestling World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)
- All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory
- Ring of Honor World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho (c)
- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
- Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
- Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama
- Pre-Show: Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal)
- Pre-Show: Best Friends vs. The Factory
10-Man Tag Team Match
- Cassidy wound up to knock out a punch-drunk Marshall but the leader of the heel faction dropped before he could make contact.
- The Factory broke up the Best Friends hug, then mocked them by delivering one of their own.
- Danhausen arrived late, with a darker entrance, blood-spattered face paints and a jar of teeth.
The night’s in-ring action kicked off with 10-man action as AEW All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor promised a very mysterious, very evil partner to battle The Factory’s Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter and QT Marshall.
A straight-forward tag match gave way to an explosive finish as Danhausen emerged from the jaws of comedy a darker, more intense and aggressive version of himself than we had seen to this point in AEW.
He obliterated Marshall with a German suplex, poured a jar of teeth in the mouth of Comoroto and blasted him with a kick for the win.
As a match, this was a basic, spot-heavy match that saw everyone get their stuff in en route to the re-emergence of Danhausen. The question now is whether this is a permanent change for the character or if it was one and done.
If it is the latter, it will be interesting to see how long it can sustain and whether it is met with any more credibility than the previous incarnation.
Result
Best Friends, Cassidy, Romero and Danhausen defeated The Factory
Grade
C+
Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage
- Page told Taz he would meet with him after the match to find out the weaknesses of both men since The Human Suplex Machine once had them both as part of his team.
- “Lot of flying meat!” Taz and Page waxed poetically, cracking Tony Schiavone up on commentary.
- “He’s hurt,” Schiavone said. “Good. I’m glad!” Page responded.
Ricky Starks and Brian Cage battled in the night’s next match, a spot in the finals of the Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament finals against Ethan Page at stake.
Starks sold injured ribs, caused by Lance Archer and Cage just 24 hours earlier on Rampage. They were the target of The Machine’s attack on Absolute early and often, forcing the charismatic babyface to fight back from underneath.
He did just that, delivering a destroyer piledriver and putting Cage away with the Rochambeau for the win.
Starks is very clearly the future of the company, a charismatic uber-athlete who can do everything a star in pro wrestling needs to be able to. He showcases that every time he is on television. He needed this win and will likely knock off Page in the finals to earn the title opportunity.
How he fares in that title match will say a lot about how the company sees him moving forward.
Result
Starks defeated Cage
Grade
C+
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama
- Nothing mattered as much as the tearful show of respect by Kingston to Akiyama after the match. It was the raw emotion that makes pro wrestling so damn special at its very best.
- "Hey, people at home, it's 7:53:40. Order the g*****n pay-per-view," Kingston told the audience.
Eddie Kingston was emotional as he talked to Renee Paquette prior to the contest with Jun Akiyama, the enormity of the match and what it meant to him obvious. He rode that emotion into the squared circle, where he wasted little time unloading on the man who was so highly influential to the pro wrestler that he would become.
The hard-hitting, strong-style workers beat the hell out of each other, trading chest-reddening chops before tossing each other around in exploder suplexes. Akiyama rocked Kingston with an exposed knee but could not keep Mad King down.
Kingston absorbed, withstood, and blasted Akiyama with a back fist for the hard-fought victory.
This was extraordinary and made that much more special by what it clearly meant to Kingston. This is a guy whose last few months have been tumultuous, to say the least, but whose passion and love for pro wrestling have never been in question. To see him have that moment, against a man he considers a hero, was inspiring.
The post-match address by Kingston was great, too. Everything about this was phenomenal.
Result
Kingston defeated Akiyama
Grade
A
Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus
- Perry bled early, the result of Luchasaurus' early physicality.
- "He's working it longer than Mike Sharpe," Jim Ross sad of Cage's arm injury.
- Cage unlocked the structure's door, allowing the fight to spill outside just in time for security to drag Captain Charisma from ringside.
- Perry delivered a Killswitch to his opponent, on a steel chair, but Luchasaurus kicked out.
- Luchasaurus taunted his opponent, telling him to stay down, to which Perry responded with defiance and a barrage of his own strikes.
- The tribute to his father before Perry dove off the top of the cage with an elbow drop was a great moment, as was the camera catching his emotional sister and mother at ringside.
Once upon a time, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus shared a momentous moment as they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The deceitful influence of Christian Cage and a shocking betrayal later gave way to this grudge match between childhood friends, inside a steel cage, to kick off the show.
The dinosaur-masked big man dominated the action, overwhelming his smaller opponent with his size and strength advantage. He bloodied his former friend and partner and intimidated referee Bryce Remsburg when the official attempted to buy Perry time.
Cage found himself dragged to the back by security but even without his presence, Luchasaurus continued to dominate. That is, until a massive destroyer. Steel chairs and tables came into play, the result of the fight spilling outside the cage after Christian unlocked the door.
Perry was repeatedly forced to fight from underneath and he did, overcoming his opponent's advantages to deliver an elbow drop from the top of the cage and apply the Snare Trap for the submission victory.
This was a great way to open the show that started somewhat slow but built into a brutal, hard-fought, grueling match that saw the right guy go over while adding a signature moment to his highlight reel.
This was a star-making performance for Perry, who finally appears to be back on track after some questionable booking over the last two or so months.
Result
Perry defeated Luchasaurus
Grade
B+
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Death Triangle
- Approximately how much did Tony Khan shell out for the rights to the Kansas hit?
- "Not the Terminator clap!" Jim Ross said, almost mockingly of Omega pumping himself up.
- Nick Jackson delivered a top rope rana to Penta, sending him into the other competitors in the match on the floor.
- Death Triangle delivered triple tombstones.
- Pac, his nose bloodied, delivered the Black Arrow to Omega and applied the Brutalizer in a great false finish.
- Pac tossed Fenix the timekeeper hammer but the masked luchador refused to use it and paid in the form of a V-Trigger from Omega.
The Elite returned from their suspension Saturday to challenge the AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in the night's second match, entering the arena to "Carry On My Wayward Son" by Kansas and giving their most ardent supporters everywhere another reason to tout their perceived greatness and transcendence on Twitter.
Or something like that.
The party match style of AEW's trios matches was front and center early as Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson took the fight to Pac, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, keeping them off-guard with their unbridled energy and high-flying arsenal.
Death Triangle attempted to slow things down but a hot tag to Omega popped the crowd and brought The Elite back into the match.
The action broke down, as it tends to do in matches of this type, with Pac trying to get Fenix to embrace his dark side and use the timekeeper's hammer to his advantage. After several near-falls, false finishes, and drama-filled moments, Fenix finally did, rocking Omega with the weapon and pinning him to the shock and awe of those inside the Prudential Center in Newark.
The match was great. That was never really in question. The finish was a major shock to the system as it appeared a foregone conclusion that The Elite would win in their comeback. In the end, this was less about Omega and the Bucks and more about Fenix's descent into heeldom by doing what was necessary to ensure victory.
Omega and the Bucks will get their win back, maybe as soon as the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite, but the emphasis on Fenix and the shocking outcome helped elevate this past the spot-happy trios match it was prior to that development.
Result
Death Triangle defeated The Elite to retain
Grade
B+
