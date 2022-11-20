AEW Full Gear 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The night’s in-ring action kicked off with 10-man action as AEW All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor promised a very mysterious, very evil partner to battle The Factory’s Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter and QT Marshall.

A straight-forward tag match gave way to an explosive finish as Danhausen emerged from the jaws of comedy a darker, more intense and aggressive version of himself than we had seen to this point in AEW.

He obliterated Marshall with a German suplex, poured a jar of teeth in the mouth of Comoroto and blasted him with a kick for the win.

As a match, this was a basic, spot-heavy match that saw everyone get their stuff in en route to the re-emergence of Danhausen. The question now is whether this is a permanent change for the character or if it was one and done.

If it is the latter, it will be interesting to see how long it can sustain and whether it is met with any more credibility than the previous incarnation.

Result

Best Friends, Cassidy, Romero and Danhausen defeated The Factory

Grade

C+

Top Moments