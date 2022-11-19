X

    Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2022

    Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event."

    Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from Giannis, who was trying to make 10 free throws in a row after a poor performance from the line (4-of-15) in the loss.

    When Antetokounmpo retrieved two more balls to continue shooting, an employee with a ladder began trying to work on the court, which led the two-time NBA MVP to push the ladder aside.

    Antetokounmpo told reporters:

    "I respect every player. I know some players don't play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave. I was like, I have three more free throws, I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised. I feel like it's very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he's trying to do his job."

    He added: "I've never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form. I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place."

