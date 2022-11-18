Gio Urshela Traded to Angels from Twins for Pitching Prospect Alejandro Hidalgo

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins have traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo, the team announced Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

Urshela, who turned 31 years old in October, hit .285 (.767 OPS) with 13 home runs and 64 RBI this season.

He just completed his seventh MLB season and first with the Twins after the New York Yankees traded Urshela in a five-player deal last year that notably brought Josh Donaldson to the Bronx.

Urshela is eligible for arbitration this offseason. He can be a free agent as early as 2024.

MLB.com recently ranked the 19-year-old Hidalgo 22nd overall among all Angels prospects.

An MLB.com scouting report on the 6'1", 160-pound Hildalgo reads in part:

"Right now, the teenaged Hidalgo currently uses a two-pitch mix to get hitters out. His fastball sits in the low-90s, touching 94 mph at times, and he has a curve that he has a good feel to spin, a breaking ball that could be above-average in time. He does have a changeup and sells it well with good arm speed, but it’s fringy right now.

"Hidalgo impressed with advanced pitchability for his age last year, showing an ability to throw his arsenal for strikes with a repeatable delivery, with the chance to have average overall command. He gets high marks for his competitiveness on the mound. Advancements in his fastball execution and development of his third pitch could help determine his future role."

Hidalgo pitched last season for the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers. In 10 starts, Hidalgo went 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, striking out 58 batters in 39.0 innings.

MLB.com predicted a 2025 arrival to the bigs for the pitcher.

As for the Angels and Urshela, it will be interesting to see how the team uses him considering that they already have a third baseman in Anthony Rendon, who has four seasons remaining on a seven-year, $245 million deal.

Urshela has played shortstop in the past, though, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicted that could be his landing spot:

Urshela will be reunited with Angels manager Phil Nevin, who was the Yankees' third-base coach when they were in the Bronx.