Bryce Young Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Alabama Star Tops B/R Scouting QB Rankings

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is forgoing his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Young announced his decision Monday after leading the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Young ranked as the top quarterback and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 draft. Derrik Klassen called him the most accurate and most pro-ready signal-caller in the class.

Young is on the short list of candidates to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick, though he will have to overcome some historical bias.

Young is listed at 6'0" and 194 pounds, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in October that NFL scouts expect the California native will likely measure in around 5'10".

If Young's height and weight come in as expected, Brugler noted the only quarterbacks drafted since 1997 who were shorter than 6'0" and weighed under 200 pounds were Seneca Wallace in 2003 and Joe Hamilton in 2000.

The closest comp to Young based on physical measurements is Kyler Murray. He measured in at 5'10" and 207 pounds prior to the 2019 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals were comfortable selecting him No. 1 overall.

One big thing that works in Young's favor is performing at an elite level against SEC competition. He won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in 15 games.

In Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns. That Bulldogs defense had eight players selected in the 2022 NFL draft, including five in the first round.

Young took a step back in 2022, but he still finished the year with 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 12 starts. The 21-year-old had his best game of the regular season in a loss with 455 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee.

The Sugar Bowl was an excellent exclamation point for Young to wrap up his college career. He went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdown passes against the Wildcats.

The predraft process may be more important for Young than the other top quarterbacks because of his size. He has proved his talent is more than good enough to win at the highest level of college football.