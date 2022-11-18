LPGA Prize Money to Exceed $100M in 2023, Setting Record for Women's Tour

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The LPGA is planning to award $101.4 million in total prize money in 2023, marking an all-time single-season high for the tour.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the figure is 18 percent higher than the planned total for 2022 and more than double the total from 10 years ago.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan stated that while topping $100 million is a good start, it is not the goal:

"I think we're trying to just grow as much as we can possibly grow. I think it is a milestone, not a target. I think it just symbolizes the next level of evolution for the tour. But I don't think we feel like we're done. We feel like there's much more investment to be had in the women's game and we're passionate about getting that."

Of the $101.4 million, $37.9 million will be awarded at the five majors, including $10 million at the U.S. Women's Open, which is the most for any event.

It was also noted that all of the 33 tournaments scheduled for 2023 will award at least $1.5 million, and 16 non-major tournaments will have purses of at least $2 million.

The 2022 season featured $93.5 million in prize money, which was more than the $85.7 million that was originally planned.

The LPGA launched in 1950, and it has grown exponentially in terms of compensation for the golfers, television exposure and the creation of stars in the sports world.

Six players earned at least $2 million in prize money during the 2022 season, including Minjee Lee, who topped the list with more than $3.7 million.

Winning the U.S. Women's Open played a huge role in the two-time major champion's financial success, and that will be the case again in 2023 for the winner of the LPGA's biggest event.