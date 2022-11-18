5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman

0 of 5

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly.

The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.

So what gives?

Golden State’s two-timeline plan is getting in the way of its most important timeline: to contend for as long as Curry is in a Warriors jersey. The Warriors have five players aged 21 or under and, counting two-ways, seven of their 16 players under 25. They can’t win this year with so many young players still learning their way. The front office must consider trading the prized youth for veteran, win-now players.

James Wiseman, specifically, has become a pivot point. Already in year three, the 2020 No. 2 pick was assigned to the G League this week, showing that the coaching staff doesn't think he can play at an NBA level yet.

Wiseman, who is making $9.6 million this season with $12.1 million owed next season, presents the team with its best trade chip to acquire a veteran who can help the team compete.

Here are five trades that could involve moving Wiseman.