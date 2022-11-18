Brian Cashman Says Yankees Made Aaron Judge New Contract Offer: 'We're on the Clock'

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

On the same day he was crowned American League MVP, Aaron Judge received a new contract offer from the New York Yankees.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters about the proposal Friday.

"It's in real time, so we're on the clock," he said. "We're certainly not going to mess around."

Judge was crowned AL MVP on Thursday night for his historic performance during the season. He became the first Yankees player to win the honor since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

This marks the second time this year Cashman has publicly acknowledged a contract offer to Judge. The first time was unusual because it's rare for a GM to provide details about an offer.

After giving the Yankees a deadline of Opening Day to work out a new deal, Judge turned down their proposals and played the campaign under his final year of arbitration.

Cashman told reporters April 8 that the Yankees' final offer was for $230.5 million over eight years, including a $17 million salary for 2022.

"We're all disappointed right now that we can't be talking about a contract extension today. Not now, but hopefully later," Cashman said. "... Both sides would like to be here. I think Aaron Judge doesn't want to be anywhere but here, and we'd love to make that happen as well."

Things couldn't have worked out better for Judge, who had one of the all-time great walk years. He set an American League record with 62 homers and led MLB with a .425 on-base percentage, a .686 slugging percentage, 391 total bases, 131 RBI and 133 runs.

Judge's 207 wRC+ was the best by a player in a single season since Barry Bonds' 233 in 2004, per Ben Clemens of FanGraphs.

In addition to the Yankees, Judge has been linked to the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Most predictions have Judge returning to the Bronx, but if two other big-market teams with large pockets are involved, it will only increase his price tag.

Judge has spent his entire career with the Yankees. He was the No. 32 pick in the 2013 draft out of Fresno State and made his big league debut in August 2016. He won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2017 and has made the All-Star team four times.

The Yankees have made the playoffs in each of Judge's six full seasons, including three trips to the American League Championship Series.