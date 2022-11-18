World Cup Golden Boot 2022: Award Odds for Favorites

0 of 5

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Harry Kane, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are among the goal scorers that hope to strike the back of the net on a regular basis at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Those four players make up the list of favorites to take home the Golden Boot from Qatar.

Kane is the reigning winner of the tournament's top-scorer award. The English forward was responsible for six goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mbappé, Neymar and Messi have all had their individual moments on the World Cup stage, but none has placed in the top three of the Golden Boot standings.

It seems the key for any striker interested in winning the Golden Boot is to score six goals. Twelve of the last 14 Golden Boot winners reached that total.

Five goals must be considered as the minimum for a scorer to be in the Golden Boot mix. The 2006 and 2010 winners had five goals each.

Kane is the favorite to capture the Golden Boot. He is attempting to become the first repeat winner in the award's history.