Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Facing Legal Action, Manchester United Contract Termination

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag could cost him in court.

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, the club is seeking to terminate Ronaldo's contract and could sue him for breach of contract.

This comes after Manchester United announced it has "initiated appropriate steps" in the wake of Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week.

During the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said he felt "provoked" by ten Hag because it's "not allowed" for a coach to put him in for three minutes when addressing why he walked off the field during an Oct. 19 match vs. Tottenham.

Manchester United announced Ronaldo was suspended for its Premier League match on Oct. 22 against Chelsea.

Ronaldo took exception to the club's decision to suspend him for three days.

In the same interview (h/t Dawson), Ronaldo said he doesn't respect ten Hag "because he doesn't show respect for me." He also said the club "tried to force me out."

"Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]," he explained. "I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

Ronaldo told Morgan the Red Devils have made "zero" progress since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

Dawson noted United has appointed lawyers to explore the possibility of suing Ronaldo for breach of contract.

Ronaldo has reportedly been wanting to leave Manchester United for some time. Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport Italy reported in July the 37-year-old told the club he wanted to leave because "he wants to see more ambition."

Romano noted United were aware of Ronaldo's desire to leave, but was hoping to keep him.

Manchester United signed Ronaldo to a two-year contract, with an option for an additional year, in August 2021. He returned to the club after stints with Real Madrid and Juventus.

If the option year hasn't been triggered, his deal would expire in August 2023.

Ronaldo is set to play for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup. Its first match in group play will be against Ghana on Nov. 24.