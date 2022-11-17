Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa Headline Madden 23 Week 11 Player Ratings Update

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It's a good week to control the Miami Dolphins in Madden NFL 23.

The EA Sports franchise released a new batch of ratings updates on Thursday, and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill headlined the players receiving boosts:

They weren't the only ones, as the ageless Patrick Peterson and Darius Slayton also saw their ratings increase:

It comes as no surprise the Dolphins are receiving some virtual love from Madden.

They are 7-3 on the season and riding a four-game winning streak as they enter their bye week. Tagovailoa has been largely brilliant throughout the campaign and has completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,265 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Miami's only three losses on the season came when Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals and then missed the ensuing two games against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

If he can remain healthy, it is not a stretch to call this team a Super Bowl contender.

A major reason for that is the presence of Hill, who has shown no signs of a dropoff in production even without Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball any longer. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has 81 catches for 1,148 yards and four touchdowns.

The reception and yardage numbers are both league-best marks.

Hill's speed and ability to tilt the entire defense in his direction has also helped open up the field for Jaylen Waddle as the No. 2 option in arguably the NFL's best one-two punch this season. He has 51 catches for 878 yards and six touchdowns.

What's more, his signature dance is now in the game:

Miami's offense has been dominant on the field, and the virtual version will be even better following these updates.