2024 MLB All-Star Game Awarded to Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field

AP Photo/LM Otero

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

This will be just the second time the Rangers have hosted the Midsummer Classic. The National League earned a 3-2 win over the American League in Arlington in 1995.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Rangers and Arlington "presented a robust bid for All-Star Week."

"The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series," he said. "We are excited to once again feature Baseball's newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

This was inevitable once Globe Life Field opened in 2020. MLB wouldn't wait too long before taking the All-Star Game to North Texas, and Manfred said as much in 2019.

Beyond being the newest MLB stadium on the block, Globe Life Field's retractable roof makes it much easier to stage major events in the heart of summer. Unlike in 1995, the heat won't be a factor in the 2024 All-Star Game and its accompanying showcases.

To some degree, Thursday's announcement adds a little more pressure for Rangers general manager Chris Young, who's running the front office following the August firing of Jon Daniels.

Texas made a big splash last offseason by signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Despite that signal of intent, the Rangers ultimately finished 68-94. The organization will obviously want to see more success by 2024, and the number of ASG representatives it has in its home ballpark will be one barometer for whether that goal is met.