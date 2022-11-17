Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Headline 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalists

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are among the semifinalists for the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Here's the full list for the Walter Camp Football Foundation's watch list:

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, RB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, LB

Stetson Bennett IV, Georgia, QB

Brock Bowers, Georgia, TE

Chase Brown, Illinois, RB

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, RB

Blake Corum, Michigan, RB

Jayden Daniels, LSU, QB

Max Duggan, TCU, QB

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State, WR

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, QB

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, WR

Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, TE

Bo Nix, Oregon, QB

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, QB

Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB

Noah Sewell, Oregon, LB

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, QB

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, DL

Caleb Williams, USC, QB

Bryce Young, Alabama, QB

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but the Walter Camp Award wasn't among the accolades he collected in 2021. The Crimson Tide star was a finalist and lost out to Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

Young is probably sitting in pole position for the 2022 honor.

The junior has thrown for 2,443 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 157 yards and three scores. Beyond the raw numbers, he has elevated a Crimson Tide team that doesn't have the kind of talent advantage it has enjoyed in recent years.

At 8-2, Alabama is already out of the College Football Playoff race. Its record would undoubtedly be worse were it not for Young. His ability to turn something into nothing has been a saving grace at times.

Should Ohio State remain unbeaten, Stroud will be a strong candidate for college football's top individual awards, though.

The third-year quarterback is leading FBS in quarterback rating (188.2) while throwing for 2,750 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions. That's despite the Buckeyes missing their best wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, for most of the season.

Ohio State has the largest margin of victory (31.2 points per game) in the country largely because its offense eventually overwhelms its opponents.

Penn State trailed OSU by just two points, 16-14, entering the fourth quarter on Oct. 29. The Buckeyes then dropped 28 points over the final 15 minutes and coasted to a double-digit victory. Stroud went 26-of-33 for 354 yards and one touchdown in that game.

Ohio State plays Maryland on Saturday and finishes with No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 26. Given the likely stakes of the Michigan game, Stroud could definitively tips the scales in his favor over Young and the rest of the field that day.