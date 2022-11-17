X

    Anthony Rizzo Hopes Aaron Judge Re-Signs with Yankees 'For the Sake of the Game'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Judge #99 and Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees react after the first out was recorded against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Anthony Rizzo is hopeful of Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees for more reasons than one.

    Fresh off re-signing with the Bronx Bombers, Rizzo would obviously love to continue playing alongside one of MLB's best players. In his mind, Judge's fate carries a larger importance, too.

    "I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game," he told reporters. "Because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for."

