Anthony Rizzo Hopes Aaron Judge Re-Signs with Yankees 'For the Sake of the Game'

Elsa/Getty Images

Anthony Rizzo is hopeful of Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees for more reasons than one.

Fresh off re-signing with the Bronx Bombers, Rizzo would obviously love to continue playing alongside one of MLB's best players. In his mind, Judge's fate carries a larger importance, too.

"I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game," he told reporters. "Because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.