Ranking Aaron Judge's Top 10 Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Let the Aaron Judge sweepstakes begin!

With the New York Yankees eliminated from the postseason and 27 other teams also turning their attention to the upcoming offseason, the rumor mill is in full swing as we wait on the start of the 2022 World Series.

After a record-setting season, Judge is one of the headliners of a 2022-23 free-agent class that includes Trea Turner and opt-out candidates Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón.

The focus here will be on Judge and which teams can be considered realistic suitors to secure his services this offseason.

After a 62-homer, 131-RBI, 10.6-WAR season that will likely end in AL MVP honors, he is the type of player who can completely transform a franchise.

Ahead are his 10 most likely landing spots, based on spending power, roster need and ability to contend in 2023 and beyond. Let's start with a closer look at his potential asking price.

