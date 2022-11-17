Travis Kelce on Giants Trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: 'I Don't Get It One Bit'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't sure why the New York Giants were willing to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, but he's happy general manager Brett Veach stepped up to get a deal done.

Kelce discussed Toney, who made his first touchdown catch with K.C. during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast (h/t Brian Wacker of the New York Post).

"I don't know how he got out of that building," Kelce said. "I don't get it one bit...I don't even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building."

