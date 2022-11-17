Steve Kerr Says Warriors Lack 'Collective Grit': 'We're Playing a Drew League Game'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the team has lacked a "certain commitment" at both ends of the floor during the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

The reigning NBA champions suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, which dropped their record to 6-9, including an 0-8 mark on the road.

"We lack collective grit. We're playing a Drew League game right now," Kerr told reporters. "I've always felt the game rewards you if you commit to the game. If you really compete together, shots go in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way, and we're not earning any of this stuff. That's why we are winless on the road. It's a pickup game."

The Warriors' biggest problems have come at the defensive end, which qualifies as a surprise given how well they played in that regard last season.

Golden State ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency (110.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) so far this season after leading the NBA in that category last year (103.9), per ESPN.

Those issues continued Wednesday night as the Suns shot 51.2 percent from the field (44 of 86), including 52.5 percent on threes (21 of 40).

"It's a pickup game out there," Kerr said. "There's no execution at either end. No certain commitment to the group to get three stops in a row, to execute on offense."

The inability to generate consistent stops defensively has wasted a terrific start to the campaign from Stephen Curry, who kept rolling with 50 points against Phoenix.

"I'm scoring great, trying to be efficient and I'm going to keep doing that," Curry said. "But, there's a collective kind of mindset around how I need to help everybody get in the right frame of mind to try and win, and I'm up for the challenge of figuring that out."

He's managed to keep the team somewhat afloat with his MVP-level performance, but eventually, he's going to need some help if Golden State is going to make a serious push to defend its title.

Turning things around is going to take a concerted effort to get back on track defensively, especially on the road.

The Warriors return home to the Chase Center to face off with the New York Knicks on Friday night. Their next road game comes Sunday against the Houston Rockets.