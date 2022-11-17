Realistic Landing Spots If Kevin Durant Revisits Trade Request

0 of 8

With the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) struggling, will Kevin Durant revisit his offseason trade demand?

In a wide-ranging interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Durant shared his thoughts on the team's recent struggles:

"Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It's not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?"

Durant didn't ask for a trade again—at least not yet.

But if the Nets continue to flounder, what would the team be looking at in return before the February 10 deadline if he did?

The following is a list of what the Nets might see in the trade market, ranked by best potential return and the theoretical likelihood of a generous offer.