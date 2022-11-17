Realistic Landing Spots If Kevin Durant Revisits Trade RequestNovember 17, 2022
Realistic Landing Spots If Kevin Durant Revisits Trade Request
With the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) struggling, will Kevin Durant revisit his offseason trade demand?
In a wide-ranging interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Durant shared his thoughts on the team's recent struggles:
"Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It's not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?"
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In exclusive interview with <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> and after suffering 32-point blowout to Kings, Kevin Durant reveals details of trade request along with all things Nets are going through: “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don't like how we are preparing.’ <a href="https://t.co/Qt4L1pHbu1">https://t.co/Qt4L1pHbu1</a>
Durant didn't ask for a trade again—at least not yet.
But if the Nets continue to flounder, what would the team be looking at in return before the February 10 deadline if he did?
The following is a list of what the Nets might see in the trade market, ranked by best potential return and the theoretical likelihood of a generous offer.
Raptors Unlikely to Offer Scottie Barnes
The chance to get Durant would inspire any team to give up its top prospect, correct? Not so fast.
The market determines the price, and few teams have the combination of draft assets, young stars and matching salaries that appeal to the Nets like the Raptors.
Brooklyn might demand Barnes, but Toronto may have the best offer with OG Anunoby and multiple first-round picks (up to four available, along with three potential swaps). Durant, whose contract runs through 2025-26, is at $44.1 million for the current season. An acquiring team must send at least $35.2 million to match his salary.
The Raptors need to include additional players that could consist of key rotation pieces like Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. or a combination of role players and prospects like Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young and/or Chris Boucher.
But expect the Raptors to draw the line on Barnes.
Suns with Bridges and Picks
Like the Raptors, the Phoenix Suns have their first-round picks to offer (four outright, plus three swaps). Mikal Bridges stands out as the obvious piece in a deal for Durant. His $20.1 million gets Phoenix most of the way there, but what about young center Deandre Ayton?
Since Phoenix matched the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet this summer, Ayton can block any trade. Ayton would have to approve a deal to the Nets, and that's not a given.
Others who could round out the salaries could include Jae Crowder, Dario Šarić and Cameron Johnson (currently out with a knee injury). If the picks are the same from Toronto or Phoenix, the question would be Anunoby or Bridges—and then the ancillary pieces, where arguably the Raptors have the edge.
How willing should any team be to unload its draft capital on Durant? He's a win-now player but is he worth the kind of haul the Utah Jazz got for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert? He's the better player of the three, but he's also the eldest.
The answer probably determines which team gets a deal done should Durant push for a trade.
Memphis All In?
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the league's most exciting teams, led by All-Star Ja Morant. Would the team change course and give up some of its young core for an established superstar wing like Durant?
Desmond Bane has easily outperformed his draft position (No. 30 in 2020). Danny Green's $10 million can be fully guaranteed and included (despite a serious knee injury) along with Dillon Brooks and prospects (Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, David Roddy, etc.).
Or would a more straightforward deal built around Jaren Jackson Jr. ($28.9 million for 2022-23) and pieces make more sense for both teams? The Grizzlies also have all of their own first-round picks, plus a 2024 selection from the Golden State Warriors.
It's unclear if the Grizzlies would go after Durant, but if motivated, they have enough to make the Nets pay attention.
Would the Pelicans Do Ingram?
The Pelicans would top the Durant list if motivated, but they're lower on the list because of a general expectation in league circles that they won't.
In August, Christian Clark of NOLA.com wrote that the Pelicans are "unwilling" to give up Brandon Ingram for KD. The team has started 9-6 despite various injuries and is believed by multiple sources to be quite content with its roster.
But the Pelicans do have significant draft capital to offer, including all of its own first-round rounders (some with swap rights over the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks) and two to three outright from the Lakers and Bucks.
Would the Pelicans give up the 2023 Lakers swap for Durant? That is extremely, extremely, extremely unlikely, with a shot at Victor Wembanyama more critical than acquiring a 34-year-old Durant.
The Pelicans could get to the salaries for Durant via Jonas Valančiūnas, Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels. Without Ingram and that shot at Wembanyama, though, the offer is only impressive based on how many picks New Orleans would be willing to surrender.
Does Brooklyn Choose a Crosstown Rival?
The New York Knicks may not belong on the list just by geographic location. The Nets may consider any offer a non-starter on principle. But New York can make a viable pitch if it has a shot.
In addition to all of its first-round picks, the Knicks have three protected firsts in 2023 from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, and a 2025 first (in the 5-30 range) from the Milwaukee Bucks. That draft capital could be enough if both sides were eager for a deal.
Additionally, the Knicks have several young prospects to offer, like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, among others. Evan Fournier would probably be necessary for salary matching, along with at least one additional veteran like Derrick Rose or Mitchell Robinson.
RJ Barrett could be included, but his contract is considered a poison pill ($10.9 million outgoing salary to the Knicks and $23.6 million incoming for the Nets)—but that wouldn't be prohibitive.
How much would the Knicks offer? Would Barrett be a consideration? Would New York itself be a consideration, given its proximity to Brooklyn?
Another issue with any of these 3-1, 4-1 or even 5-1 deals is roster space. The Nets cannot go above 15 players under regular contracts. They currently have three guaranteed with three partially- or non-guaranteed players like Yuta Watanabe, Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner, who are all contributing to the current rotation.
A third team could relieve some of that pressure, compounding the complexity of a theoretical KD deal.
Warriors Three Young Prospects?
Golden State has been clear that the team is not only competing and winning championships but also grooming its next generation of stars with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
That may be true, but the team is also off to a poor start this season (6-9). The opportunity of reuniting Steph Curry with Durant for the chance to keep winning titles may be worth the sacrifice.
If so, the three combine to earn $19.1 million, well short of the amount needed to match Durant. How can the Warriors make up that $16.1 million difference? The answer might have to be Draymond Green ($25.8 million), who is seeking an extension beyond his 2023-24 player option ($27.6 million).
Green could go to a third team, assuming the Nets' primary focus would be on a rebuild. But Green and all three young players (the Warriors can also include a 2028 or 2029 first-round pick) is a big ask, given the team's efforts to straddle winning and rebuilding.
And Green remains the quarterback of the Warriors' defense and a fundamental part of how the team functions.
Jalyen Brown a Consideration for Boston?
The Celtics are lower on this list based on skepticism that the franchise would make Jaylen Brown available for Durant. They would climb considerably if they would. The value of Brown vs. Anunoby vs. Bridges is debatable. Brown is arguably the most established of the three.
Boston can offer fewer first-round picks as other prospective suitors (up to three outright and three swaps), and the Nets might desire Marcus Smart to round out a deal. Brown's $28.7 million gets most of the way to Durant's salary, and the Celtics can get the rest of the way there relatively easily without Smart.
But the team has the best overall record in the NBA at 12-3, improved with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon after its NBA Finals appearance in June. Is Durant the right direction for a team that may already be the best in the league?
Does Taking Simmons Give the Lakers a Shot?
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't been willing to part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deals that don't make an immediate difference for a team that has been pretty awful to start the season (3-10).
Similarly, Ben Simmons was benched by the Nets and is struggling to find consistency and health. That's with the Nets on the hook for his $113.7 million contract through 2024-25. Few teams can take in both Durant and Simmons—would the Nets be open to clearing all that money for expiring players like Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley?
The Lakers don't have the volume of firsts like the top teams on this list, but the two selections are well after the LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Durant and Simmons' contracts expire. The Nets could reach $71-$81 million in cap room this summer.
If there's a season for the Nets to embrace the tank, this may be it. The team won't have a shot at the 2023 presumptive No. 1 pick Wembanyama since the Houston Rockets have a pick swap.
But Houston is tied for the worst record in the league at 3-12, so this may be the best chance for Brooklyn to get one of the many potential stars in this coming draft, including Scoot Henderson, twins Amen or Ausar Thompson and Cam Whitmore.
Alternatively, the Nets can look at all the listed options (or any teams egregiously omitted) and decide to wait until the draft in June or free agency in July to part ways with Durant, whose contract length could take away some of the force from a theoretically revisited trade demand.
Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.