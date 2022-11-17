X

    Woj: Kyrie Irving Nearing Return from Suspension; Could Play for Nets vs. Grizzlies

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on social media and failing to denounce antisemitism when given multiple chances to do so, may return to the team for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Per that report, Irving will miss Thursday's road contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will be his eighth consecutive game on the sidelines. He was initially suspended for at least five games, but Wojnarowski reported the point guard is "nearing completion" of the requirements set for his return.

