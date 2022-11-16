Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Football Game Canceled After Shooting

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia announced Saturday's football game against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of Sunday's shooting on the university's campus.

Three Cavaliers football players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, were killed in the shooting.

In addition to canceling its final home game, Virginia said it hasn't decided on whether it will play its season finale on the road against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

Charlottesville police placed Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. into custody. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of handgun in the commission of a felony.

Jones, a former member of the football team, allegedly opened fire on a bus that was bringing students back from a trip to Washington, D.C.

University spokesperson Brian Coy told CNN the 22-year-old was already potentially subject to disciplinary action because he failed to disclose a conviction for a concealed weapons charge.

Virginia President Jim Ryan said police had yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The school canceled classes Tuesday, and thousands of students held a vigil in the middle of campus Monday.

Football coach Tony Elliott addressed the situation Monday:

"I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men."

Athletic Director Carla Williams acknowledged Tuesday that Elliott and his players planned to discuss whether to go ahead with Saturday's game.

Virginia is 3-7 in Elliott's first season at the helm. The Wahoos' 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday meant they wouldn't be bowl-eligible this season.