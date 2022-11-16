Clippers Must Intensify Pursuit of Myles Turner amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to 7-8 on Tuesday with a 103-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. While the Clippers' season hasn't been as big of a disappointment as that of the cross-town Lakers (3-10), this isn't where L.A. expected to be.

The team, headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, has championship aspirations. However, the Clippers currently hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, it's not a surprise to learn that the Clippers are interested in adding help in the form of a trade. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, they're targeting a player who has also been linked to the Lakers: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

"Much has been made of the perceived trade stalemate between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, but the Los Angeles Clippers may yet change the conversation entirely," Pincus wrote. "According to multiple sources, the Clippers have discussed targeting Myles Turner in the market."

Adding Turner would make a ton of sense for the Clippers. They don't have a ton of center depth behind Ivica Zubac, and they could benefit from the added defensive boost the big man would bring.

Los Angeles already ranks second in points per game allowed, but Turner could help forge a dominant defense capable of carrying the Clippers to and perhaps through the postseason. He could also help the team offensively.

Turner is averaging 17.9 points per game this season while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range.

L.A. has the trade capital to make a run at Turner as well. The Clippers have 2028 and 2029 first-round picks that it could move, along with multiple second-rounders and a handful of role-players.

According to Pincus, the Clippers are "believed to be shopping some of their excess wing depth."

However, Los Angeles may not move quickly on a Turner trade. The trade deadline isn't until February 9, and the Clippers may want to see how they perform with Leonard in the fold before making a blockbuster move.

Leonard is still working his way back from ACL surgery, and while he has appeared in two games, he's been sidelined by knee stiffness. Things won't quite be the same when and if he's back to 100 percent.

"I mean, he’s one of the best players in the league, so obviously it's going to be an adjustment for the good," George said, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Another potential factor is the fact that some of L.A.'s assets aren't trade-eligible yet. John Wall can't be moved until December 15, while Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey can't be traded until January 15.

However, the Clippers could still use Turner with Leonard in the lineup, and if they're serious about adding the Pacers standout, they really can't afford to be patient. We're talking about a 26-year-old true center who is playing tremendously well on both ends of the court. If Indiana will indeed make him available, multiple teams are going to be interested.

We know that the other L.A. team is interested. The Lakers have been linked to Turner and Buddy Hield since the offseason, and they'll remain a threat to snag Turner until the deadline passes.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, some members of the Lakers organization don't believe that a trade for Hield and Turner would "move the needle toward contention."

However, players on the Lakers roster are eager to see a win-now move. According to Haynes, that starts with LeBron James:

"James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team."

Desperation, and a push from the team's key players, could cause the Lakers to get aggressive in trade talks at any time. And they could make an enticing offer. The Lakers have 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to go along with point guard Russell Westbrook.

While Westbrook was an unappealing commodity heading into the season, he's since established himself as a valuable sixth man in the Lakers rotation. According to Haynes, L.A. is now receiving calls about Westbrook's availability.

According to Evan Sidery of Basketball News, the Pacers were willing to trade Hield and Turner in July if the Lakers included both of their tradeable first-round selections. If the Lakers come back with that offer, any other team interested in Turner will likely jump into the mix as well.

If the Clippers are serious about improving their roster by adding Turner, they must intensify their efforts now. Los Angeles potentially has an opportunity to make a jump on a market that will only grow as the trade deadline approaches.

If the Clippers choose to exercise patience, there's a good chance that Turner will be unavailable by the time L.A. is ready to make a move.

