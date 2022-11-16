Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Hasn't 'Lost the Locker Room' Despite 2-7 Start

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Josh McDaniels era with the Las Vegas Raiders hasn't gone the way anyone was hoping, but the players haven't turned on their head coach amid a 2-7 start.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, McDaniels "hasn't lost the locker room," though there have been "whispers" that his approach from his time with the New England Patriots "of grinding guys down with long hours has seeped into the locker room."

McDaniels left the Patriots after spending the previous 10 seasons as their offensive coordinator to become Las Vegas' head coach in January.

This is his first time as a head coach since he went 11-17 in two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009-10. He seemed to be walking into a good situation, at least on the field, after the Raiders made the playoffs in 2021.

The team's hype increased exponentially in March when it acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The two-time All-Pro wide receiver was joining an offensive skill group that included quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Despite all of their potential on paper, the execution in games has left a lot to be desired. They have lost three contests in which they led by at least 17 points, tied with the 2003 Atlanta Falcons and 2020 Los Angeles Chargers for the most in a single season.

Vegas was shut out 24-0 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 in a game in which the offense gained 183 total yards. The Saints defense ranks 16th in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was arguably the Raiders' most embarrassing performance of the season.

Indianapolis was being mocked and criticized coming into the game for the process of hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach following Frank Reich's firing. The offense had scored 29 points in the previous three games combined, albeit with Sam Ehlinger starting two of those contests.

But the Raiders allowed the Colts to put up 415 yards of offense, including a season-high 208 rushing yards. Carr was almost in tears at the podium during his postgame press conference, talking about how much he loved the organization and was fighting to win.

At the same press conference, Carr said he didn't think there was any disconnect between McDaniels and the players.

The Raiders do have an opportunity to get right this week. They will play the Denver Broncos, who they already beat in Week 4 to earn their first win of the season.