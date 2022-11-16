X

    NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans

    Erin WalshNovember 16, 2022

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world.

    While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.

    The 2019 second overall pick finished with 36 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes. He shot 13-of-26 from the floor and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc as the Grizzlies dropped to 9-6.

    NBA @NBA

    For real, Ja?? 🤯<br><br>He's got 31 PTS with 3 min remaining in Q3 on TNT! <a href="https://t.co/5glJXj8Siu">pic.twitter.com/5glJXj8Siu</a>

    NBA @NBA

    That's a BUCKET, <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/i2WUKkVPFx">https://t.co/i2WUKkVPFx</a> <a href="https://t.co/SjWoER3XZb">pic.twitter.com/SjWoER3XZb</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JA SWITCHES HANDS MID-AIR AND THROWS DOWN THE DUNK 😱 <a href="https://t.co/5yID4BCo6H">pic.twitter.com/5yID4BCo6H</a>

    Despite the loss, Morant was still praised for his individual performance, with NBA Twitter calling him the most exciting player to watch in the NBA:

    Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

    Ja Morant Most Exciting Player to watch n NBA and it’s not even close

    Braylon Edwards @OfficialBraylon

    I don’t know if you are watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a> game but <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> is doing X-men mutant sh$! Right now. 😱😱😱😱

    Solo 🦃 @YT_Solo

    Ja Morant is insane 🔥

    Mark McMillian @MarkMcMillian29

    Ja Morant this young man is playing at a MVP level. The skill set he has is unreal

    Iman N. Milner @imannmilner

    thought I was putting on the Grizz game to doze off a little but JA MORANT IS DIFFERENT.

    Eric Lagatta @EricLagatta

    Ja Morant just said "they can't guard me" and I challenge anyone to find the lie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "HE CAN'T GUARD ME." 🗣<br><br>Ja is in his zone. <a href="https://t.co/UYO3Nydg2F">pic.twitter.com/UYO3Nydg2F</a>

    Jozzy @Dopebyaccident

    Smh yo <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> is like JORDAN. He doing stuff i never seen the same way Jordan did stuff people never seen

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    ja morant is my favorite tv show

    Joe Mullinax @JoeMullinax

    Ja Morant is well worth the price of admission

    chuck swirsky @ctsbulls

    What have I learned after watching first half of Pels- Grizz? <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> is on another planet- insanely great

    Morant is off to a hot start this season. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

    The 23-year-old earned his first-ever All-Star Game selection last season, and he's certainly on pace to get the nod again this year.

    Morant and the Grizzlies will look to get back on track on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

