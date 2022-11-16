NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world.

While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.

The 2019 second overall pick finished with 36 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes. He shot 13-of-26 from the floor and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc as the Grizzlies dropped to 9-6.

Despite the loss, Morant was still praised for his individual performance, with NBA Twitter calling him the most exciting player to watch in the NBA:

Morant is off to a hot start this season. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

The 23-year-old earned his first-ever All-Star Game selection last season, and he's certainly on pace to get the nod again this year.

Morant and the Grizzlies will look to get back on track on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.