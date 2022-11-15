Bruce Arians: Tom Brady Was 'Playing Bad' During Buccaneers' 3-Game Losing Streak

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said criticism of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the team's three-game losing streak was unfair and cast a spotlight on the play of Tom Brady.

"I don't think it was fair to Byron," Arians, who serves as a senior adviser on the Bucs organization, told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. "Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad. We also had growing pains on a young offensive front, and we weren't running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you're losing yards running the ball and you say, 'Forget this, I'm putting the ball in Tom's hands.'"

Brady threw for just two touchdowns over Tampa's losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, which dropped the Bucs to 3-5. Those losses, particularly ones to lowly Carolina and Pittsburgh, will likely play a huge factor in Tampa's playoff seeding—assuming the team is able to win the weak NFC South.

Much of Brady's struggles can be attributed to injuries across the offensive line and receiving corps, which has led to a general inconsistency that's frustrated the veteran quarterback. Brady currently sits second in the NFL in passing yards (2,805), but he's thrown as many touchdown passes (12) as Marcus Mariota (tied for 14th).

The Bucs is sitting 27th in red-zone touchdown percentage after finishing second in the NFL last season.

Brady is on pace for 20 touchdown passes, which would be the worst mark since 2001 (his first season as a starter).

Arians expressed confidence in the Bucs turning things around, noting their offense was far more effective in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks—even if it wasn't entirely done through the air.

The Bucs are off in Week 11 before traveling to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.