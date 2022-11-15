Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Pursuit Being Considered; Koudai Senga Linked

Set Number: X164226 TK1

Facing the possibility of losing Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets are keeping their eyes on other top-tier starting pitchers available in free agency.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "considering" making a run at Justin Verlander and plan to pursue Japanese star Koudai Senga.

