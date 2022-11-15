X

    Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Pursuit Being Considered; Koudai Senga Linked

    Adam WellsNovember 15, 2022

    Baseball: World Series: Houston Astros Justin Verlander (35) in action, pitching vs Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Game 5. Philadelphia, PA 11/3/2022 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164226 TK1)
    Facing the possibility of losing Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets are keeping their eyes on other top-tier starting pitchers available in free agency.

    Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "considering" making a run at Justin Verlander and plan to pursue Japanese star Koudai Senga.

