Cowboys' Jerry Jones: CeeDee Lamb's 2 Week 10 TDs Won't Deter Beckham Jr. Interest

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dominated the Green Bay Packers with 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's loss, but general manager Jerry Jones said the performance will not stop the team from potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

"I don't think so," he said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ when asked if it led to hesitation to bring in another pass-catcher. "A talent like Beckham is additive. And it just stacks on top of whatever. And we thought a lot of CeeDee."

Jones has publicly discussed signing the veteran wide receiver multiple times, as have a number of other members of the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons have all expressed interest in adding Beckham to the team. Perhaps most notably, Lamb had nothing but positive things to say about the potential signing, which should eliminate any fears of discontent in the wide receiver room.

"That's my boy," Lamb told reporters this month. "I'm a fan of Odell. Why wouldn't you want to add more firepower to the offense?"

While Beckham was a clear No. 1 option earlier in his career when he was a three-time Pro Bowler for the New York Giants, he proved he can thrive in a secondary role last season while helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Cooper Kupp was Matthew Stafford's top option, but Beckham still posted 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams. He then tallied 113 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers and scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately for the LSU product, he also suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl that has kept him out for the start of the 2022 campaign.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Beckham hopes to sign with a "contender" before the end of November and is considering the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Giants and 49ers.

No team has been as outgoing about its pursuit of the wide receiver than the Cowboys, which makes sense for a franchise with such a public-facing general manager who is always in the spotlight.

Dallas is an impressive 6-3 but is still just in third place in a strong NFC East. It could use more firepower as it looks to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and Giants, and Beckham may be the answer ahead of the stretch run.