Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Beckham was "firmly on the Cowboys' radar."

Beckham has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. He said the injury occurred well before he helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday the three-time Pro Bowler could be medically cleared as early as this week, though it's unclear how soon he'll be back on the field. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on Oct. 19 that mid-December was considered the time at which Beckham would be available to suit up for a new team.

Having done little to replace Amari Cooper in the offseason, the Cowboys could certainly use another wideout.

Fifth-year receiver Michael Gallup, who recovered from a torn ACL of his own, is setting career lows in yards per catch (11.3) and receiving yards per game (27.0). CeeDee Lamb (42 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns) hasn't taken a big step forward in Cooper's absence, either.

Per Rapoport and Garafolo, Dallas considered a trade for the Houston Texans' Brandin Cooks but balked at his $18 million salary for the 2023 season. NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero added the Cowboys launched an unsuccessful pursuit of the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy.

The trade deadline has passed, so Jones and the front office are limited in how they can address the passing game.

Between the ACL injury and going into a new offense midseason, there's no guarantee Beckham would provide meaningful help. But the Cowboys don't have many better options on the table.