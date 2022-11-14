Report: WWE Offers Stone Cold Steve Austin Another Match; Opponent Unknown

Bill Watters/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his return to the ring for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38 in April, and it sounds like there's a chance he could be back for another match at a major event down the line.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t H. Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE has reached out to Austin to do another match. The initial idea was conceived prior to the retirement of Vince McMahon in July, but the new creative regime under Paul "Triple H" Levesque has already made an overture to Austin.

"The sources that we spoke to weren’t sure if that meant for a Saudi Arabia match, WrestleMania, or anything else, but that there was an offer," Sapp stated. "Those sources presumed it was for WrestleMania in L.A., but wouldn’t confirm that or a potential opponent. Another source indicated that initially, Austin and WWE were far apart on terms."

Austin's return match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 was widely acclaimed. The 57-year-old has a history of knee and neck injuries, but he showed no signs of being hobbled as he went on to defeat Owens in his home state of Texas.

Austin remains in great physical shape and routinely posts videos of his workouts on Instagram. If WWE comes calling around WrestleMania season next year, it's likely he'll be ready.

