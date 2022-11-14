ESPN: Manchester United 'Furious' with Cristiano Ronaldo for Tell-All Interview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "furious" after Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan where he criticized the club and manager Erik ten Hag, per Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he believes he was being forced out of the club by Ten Hag and others at the executive level:

According to Dawson, Ronaldo and his representatives were actively seeking an exit from the team during the summer transfer window but were unable to find a new home.

Manchester United leaders are also upset at the timing of the latest interview, which was released after the club's 2-1 win over Fulham in the final match before the World Cup. Ronaldo didn't feature in the match and has made just four starts in the English Premier League this season, tallying only one goal in 10 total appearances.

In October, the 37-year-old was suspended for one match after leaving the pitch early as an unused substitute.

It's been a significant change from last season, when Ronaldo scored 18 goals with three assists in 30 league appearances (27 starts).

After the turmoil of this campaign, the forward said he does not respect his own manager.

"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said in the interview, via Dawson. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

The full Piers Morgan interview will be shown Wednesday.

In addition to the disrespect to the manager, Ronaldo also claimed the club has not made upgrades since Sir Alex Ferguson retired:

The superstar played for Ferguson at Manchester United from 2003-09, winning three league titles with one Championship League trophy.

The club took offense to this statement as well, with Dawson reporting the recent changes.

"Sources told ESPN that the pool, canteen and recovery areas have all been revamped, while more than £200,000 was spent to build a state-of-the-art analysis and meeting room at the specific request of Ten Hag," Dawson wrote.

Ronaldo will now represent Portugal at the World Cup, but it's clear his time with Manchester United will not last too much longer.