3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 Win vs. Cowboys

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Green Bay Packers may storm back to make a postseason push after all. After losing five straight, Green Bay got a massive win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 that could potentially save their season.

Green Bay stormed back in Sunday's game, erasing a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. From there, a big defensive stand and a clutch kick from Mason Crosby lifted the Packers to victory.

This is just one win in the last six games, and the 4-6 Packers have a long way to go to secure a playoff spot. However, Dallas has long performed like one of the top teams in the NFC. Green Bay outlasted the Cowboys with arguably its most complete game of the season, and that should at least provide momentum heading into Thursday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers showed that they still have a shot at making a run in 2022. Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 31-28 win over Dallas in Week 10.

