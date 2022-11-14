X

    Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2022

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.

    Sammy Watkins finished with three catches for 47 yards, and Allen Lazard had three catches for 45 yards.

    Watson became just the second rookie with three receiving touchdowns against the Cowboys, joining Randy Moss, who accomplished the feat in 1998. Amid his breakout on Sunday, Watson drew plenty of praise from NFL Twitter and even some comparisons to Moss:

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Christian Watson is the 2nd rookie with 3 receiving touchdowns against the Cowboys. <br><br>The other was Hall of Famer Randy Moss on Thanksgiving in 1998.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProFootballHOF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Christian Watson today <a href="https://t.co/5zSXqxmtcq">pic.twitter.com/5zSXqxmtcq</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    I don’t like Christian Watson doing this to my boys but I told y’all he was special…

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Maybe Christian Watson is the fix after all.

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Where would this Packers team be with a healthy Christian Watson for all 10 games?????????

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    I’ve been waiting for Christian Watson to do that for two months

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Christian Watson redeems himself. What a catch. Tie game after the 58-yard TD pass from Rodgers on third and 1.<br><br>Watson celebrated with a backflip in the end zone.

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Really happy for Christian Watson, these plays will give him confidence, once that sets in it’s a wrap 🧀

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Christian Watson's speed is such a difference-maker for this offense

    Victoria Hernandez @LadyViii

    The world knows who Christian Watson is now.

    The Packers selected Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of North Dakota State. He has been in and out of the lineup this season because of to injuries.

    Entering Sunday's game, the 23-year-old had just 10 catches for 88 yards in six games. But with his performance against the Cowboys, there's reason to believe he may finally be hitting his stride.

    The Packers are now 4-6 on the season and will face the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday.

