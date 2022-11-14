Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.

Sammy Watkins finished with three catches for 47 yards, and Allen Lazard had three catches for 45 yards.

Watson became just the second rookie with three receiving touchdowns against the Cowboys, joining Randy Moss, who accomplished the feat in 1998. Amid his breakout on Sunday, Watson drew plenty of praise from NFL Twitter and even some comparisons to Moss:

The Packers selected Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of North Dakota State. He has been in and out of the lineup this season because of to injuries.

Entering Sunday's game, the 23-year-old had just 10 catches for 88 yards in six games. But with his performance against the Cowboys, there's reason to believe he may finally be hitting his stride.

The Packers are now 4-6 on the season and will face the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday.