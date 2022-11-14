5 NHL Teams That Should Trade for Blues Winger Vladimir Tarasenko

0 of 5

Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues have had a roller-coaster season already and they’re just 13 games into their campaign. They’ve won two in a row and got out of the gate winning three straight, but in between they lost eight consecutive games in regulation.

The latest wins aren’t enough to get the spotlight off them, however, because no one just forgets about losing eight in a row. They’re last in the NHL in goals scored (31) and therefore goals scored per game (2.38). They also have the fourth-worst goals allowed per-game rate with 3.69 and the fourth-worst penalty kill.

It’s been brutal for the Blues, and when things get that bad it generally means changes get made and no one is safe. Well, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is safe, and he’s made it clear coach Craig Berube isn’t going anywhere.

So how do you fix a team that has clear issues scoring goals as well as preventing them? Obviously, you make the rashest decision possible and really shake things up. In this case, it means we’re trading Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko is 30 years old and in the final year of his eight-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2015. Anyone on an expiring contract becomes instantly more attractive to acquire, and it wasn’t too long ago when Tarasenko and the Blues were in a rocky relationship in which the Russian star wanted a trade. He’s been solid so far this season (he’s third on the Blues in scoring), but don’t let that distract you: We’re scouting five potential new homes for him.

We know that basically every team is at, above or disturbingly close to the salary cap, and Tarasenko's $7.5 million cap hit is difficult to move. Just assume that any package for him would involve a prospect or two, a veteran player with a cap hit enough to help balance it and/or the Blues taking on some of the money to facilitate a deal. Teams with enough cap space to make a trade easier aren't ones that would be in a position to make a deal like this.