Ranking Top NFL Landing Spots for Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.November 14, 2022
Ranking Top NFL Landing Spots for Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
When it comes to player movement that could impact the 2022 Super Bowl race, the Odell Beckham Jr. domino is the last yet to fall.
With the trade deadline in the past and the free-agency well mostly dried up, OBJ is the lone remaining free agent who could truly have a major impact on the playoff race.
Beckham was instrumental in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run last season. In the postseason alone, the receiver caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl that has kept him off the field since.
That's reportedly about to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the 30-year-old would like to decide where he'll play by the end of the month. Schefter also noted Beckham is looking for a contender that will win now, and he is aiming for a multiyear contract.
Schefter named the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers as contenders with the Green Bay Packers and Rams more off his radar because of their lack of success this season.
Presumably, Beckham is looking for his best chance to win another Super Bowl on a team that is going to allow him to produce in a prominent role. Let's take a look at the teams that can offer him the best of both worlds.
6. Green Bay Packers
The Packers and Rams were essentially afterthoughts in Schefter's report, but the Packers' 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys barely keeps them on the list.
Green Bay's offense has been rough this season, but it offered a glimmer of hope Sunday. Aaron Rodgers was 14-of-20 for 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion carried the Packers' rushing attack to 5.3 yards per rush and accounted for 203 of the team's 207 rushing yards.
It helped that Christian Watson had a breakout game with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
If contending wasn't a factor, there's no team that could use Beckham more than Green Bay. The Packers' lack of receivers has hurt them all season and Romeo Doubs—who showed some promise—is currently out with a high ankle sprain.
Unfortunately, Beckham isn't likely to jump on the Packers bandwagon unless they continue to win. At 4-6, they could be too far gone.
5. San Francisco 49ers
If there's one team that doesn't make sense on the list that Schefter reported, it's the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are a fringe Super Bowl contender, so they do make some sense from that standpoint. But there are so many mouths to feed already that it's hard to envision what kind of role Beckham would have in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
San Francisco's offense leans on the run at an above-average rate, but Jimmy Garoppolo still has plenty of options when he does drop back to pass. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are seeing a near 50-50 split in targets, and when you factor in George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, there really isn't a lot of passing volume left.
Add in the fact that Shanahan utilizes 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) less than just about any team in the league, per The 33rd Team, and the Niners would have to really work just to get Beckham snaps, let alone touches.
The 49ers are good enough, but their offense is probably too good at this point to add a guy who needs the ball like OBJ.
4. New York Giants
While the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons took to Twitter to recruit Beckham, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley doesn't need to go to social media to get a hold of Beckham. The two have maintained a tight friendship that started before Barkley joined Beckham on the Giants in 2018.
Still, Barkley summed up the reasons the receiver should go back to the place where his NFL career started.
"There's not really a sales pitch: It's New York. It's the Giants," Barkley said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "He has familiar faces within this facility and in this locker room. Personally, I think it would be a great story to come back to a place where you were at before and continue to help build success, and come here with the right mindset and be a leader and be the type of player he can be for this team."
OBJ made his name as a member of Big Blue. That's where he was Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler with three seasons of more than 1,300 receiving yards. However, the Giants had just one winning season from 2014-2018 when Beckham was on the roster.
The Giants are on pace to have their first winning season since he helped the team to an 11-5 record in 2016. It would be fitting for him to have a homecoming of sorts, and he would fill a need.
Darius Slayton (19 catches, 327 yards) and Richie James (20 catches, 191 yards) are currently the team's leading wide receivers. They are leaning heavily on Barkley, who is second in the league with 191 touches.
The Giants just don't have the same gravitas as some of the other contenders on the list. Their 7-2 record is great, but they are 23rd in ESPN's FPI and have just a one percent chance of winning Super Bowl by FiveThirtyEight's projections.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
If Beckham is seeking the chance to be in the Super Bowl hunt every year, then it's hard to argue against simply attaching himself to Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs have been involved in each of the past five AFC Championship Games. The conference clearly runs through them, and judging by their 7-2 record this season, it's fair to say nothing has changed in that department.
What has changed is the weaponry at Mahomes' disposal. With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, the Chiefs have had to recalibrate their passing game. Travis Kelce is Mahomes' undisputed No. 1 target, but JuJu Smith-Schuster has emerged as the No. 2 with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman getting a lot of the deep looks.
That's not to mention Justin Watson, who has made some big plays this season, and rookie Skyy Moore. A combination of the two should be able to step in for Smith-Schuster in the short term, as he entered concussion protocol Sunday.
If there's a coach that can get all of those guys involved and keep them happy, it's Andy Reid. He would be able to scheme up touches for Beckham while they figure out where he naturally fits in the hierarchy, but there's still a lot of questions about where he would fit compared to the other teams on the list.
2. Buffalo Bills
Last year, Beckham followed his friend Von Miller to Los Angeles, and the two veterans pushed the Rams over the top on the way to a Lombardi Trophy.
When Von Miller wanted to get paid and win Super Bowls, he headed to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Maybe Beckham should join him again.
The timing couldn't be better for the Bills. Just a few weeks ago, you could say the Bills didn't need Beckham. But on the heels of back-to-back losses, it's fair to wonder if Buffalo's offense could use the spark Beckham would provide.
The New York Jets held Josh Allen and Co. to just 17 points in the first loss. The Bills scored 30 in the follow-up loss against the Vikings in Week 10, but the passing game was a bit stale. Allen threw two interceptions and targeted Stefon Diggs 16 times.
Adding Beckham to the mix would give the Bills a three-headed monster featuring Diggs, Beckham and Gabriel Davis.
The result would be an offense spearheaded by one of the best quarterbacks in the league featuring three high-level receivers.
The only question here is whether Beckham would be fine with being the de facto No. 3 receiver when there's a Super Bowl contender that could use him even more.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons knows what he's doing trying to persuade Beckham to join him in Dallas. The pairing makes a lot of sense and could be mutually beneficial for both parties.
If the Cowboys could have one move back this offseason, it might be a do-over on the Amari Cooper trade. Part of dealing him had to do with managing the cap, but the Cowboys miss his presence in the receiving corps.
The passing game has revolved around CeeDee Lamb, and what was once a robust complement of weapons for Dak Prescott has become a one-man show.
The Cowboys lost Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency this season, and their efforts to replace them have come up short. Michael Gallup has just 16 catches for 170 yards this season and has yet to look like himself after his ACL tear last year.
Jalen Tolbert was supposed to fill the void as a third-round selection, but he hasn't made any impact. James Washington still has yet to come back after suffering a fractured foot in training camp.
In close losses like the one they were dealt by the Packers, it would help to have an upgraded receiving corps.
As long as OBJ is healthy, he would walk in and be Dallas' No. 2 receiver from Day 1. As he showed playing alongside Cooper Kupp last season, it's a role he can fill well.
He'd be doing it for a team that has the third-best odds in the NFC to make it to the Super Bowl, according to FiveThirtyEight's projections.
Though they're currently second in the NFC East, the Cowboys remain a sneaky-good pick to win the NFC. They have an elite defense and a talented quarterback in Dak Prescott. Adding Beckham to the mix could put them on top, and that's why Beckham's best landing spot is inside the Star.