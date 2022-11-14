Ranking Top NFL Landing Spots for Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

0 of 6

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

When it comes to player movement that could impact the 2022 Super Bowl race, the Odell Beckham Jr. domino is the last yet to fall.

With the trade deadline in the past and the free-agency well mostly dried up, OBJ is the lone remaining free agent who could truly have a major impact on the playoff race.

Beckham was instrumental in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run last season. In the postseason alone, the receiver caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl that has kept him off the field since.

That's reportedly about to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the 30-year-old would like to decide where he'll play by the end of the month. Schefter also noted Beckham is looking for a contender that will win now, and he is aiming for a multiyear contract.

Schefter named the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers as contenders with the Green Bay Packers and Rams more off his radar because of their lack of success this season.

Presumably, Beckham is looking for his best chance to win another Super Bowl on a team that is going to allow him to produce in a prominent role. Let's take a look at the teams that can offer him the best of both worlds.