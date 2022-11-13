X

    Jake Paul Rips Floyd Mayweather's Exhibition Win vs. Deji, Says He's 'Ruining' Boxing

    Doric SamNovember 13, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva of Brazil in their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. continued his run of easy exhibition wins with a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over YouTuber Deji on Sunday, but one of his contemporaries isn't happy.

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Mayweather's post-retirement boxing performances:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Floyd Mayweather is ruining the sport of boxing to pay his unpaid taxes.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.