    Phillies Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Has 'Real Interest' from PHI in MLB Free Agency

    Adam WellsNovember 13, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 5: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox throws from his knees to begin a double play during the sixth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 5, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are aiming high in their quest to find an upgrade at shortstop in free agency.

    Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the reigning National League champions are believed to have "real interest" in four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts.

