Phillies Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Has 'Real Interest' from PHI in MLB Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are aiming high in their quest to find an upgrade at shortstop in free agency.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the reigning National League champions are believed to have "real interest" in four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts.

