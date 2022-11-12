Nets' Kyrie Irving Won't Return from Suspension for Lakers Game, Jacque Vaughn Says

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Saturday that suspended guard Kyrie Irving will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games after he promoted a movie that included antisemitic ideas and didn't initially apologize or denounce antisemitism.

Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers marks the Nets' fifth game since Irving was suspended.

Following the announcement of Irving's suspension, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Kyrie would have to satisfy six requirements before being reinstated:

Nets governor Joe Tsai tweeted Friday that he and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai, met with Irving:

Irving issued an apology on Instagram on Nov. 3.

He said he had no ill will toward Jewish people and called the antisemitic narratives pushed in the movie "false."

Irving also met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week.

"We had a direct and candid conversation," Silver told the New York Times' Sopan Deb. "He's someone I've known for a decade, and I've never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group.

"Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content."

In four games since Irving was suspended, the Nets are 3-1 and have improved their season record to 5-7. Their 2-5 start had led to the departure of head coach Steve Nash and the elevation of Vaughn into that role.

In eight games, Irving has averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Irving's next chance to return to the lineup is Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.