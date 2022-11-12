Babe Ruth's Yankees Glove Sells for Record $1.5M at Auction

AP Photo

A baseball glove worn by Babe Ruth during his time with the New York Yankees sold for a record-setting price of $1.5 million at auction on Saturday.

Hunt Auctions provided details about the sale of the glove, which is dated to between 1927 and 1933:

In August, Alvin Goodley of Rarest reported the previous record for a baseball glove was a 1939 Lou Gehrig for $389,500.

Ruth spent 15 years with the Yankees from 1920 through 1934 after starting his career as a member of the rival Boston Red Sox. The longtime MLB home run king finished his career with one season as a member of the Boston Braves.

The time period during which he wore the glove featured the final three of his seven World Series championships in 1927, 1928 and 1932.

His record of 714 homers stood until 1974, when it was broken by Hank Aaron. Aaron was later surpassed by Barry Bonds, the current holder of the all-time mark at 762.

While Ruth reached the Hall of Fame on the strength of his dominance at the plate and early-career success on the mound, he wasn't known much for his defense, which makes the glove somewhat of a unique collectible.

The 1923 AL MVP played 2,241 career games in the outfield and another 32 at first base throughout his 22 MLB seasons.

Ruth was inducted into Cooperstown as part of the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 1936. He died in 1948 at the age of 53.