MLB Rumors: Cubs 'Among Most Active Teams,' Spoke with Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, More

The Chicago Cubs have been "among [the] most active teams in the shortstop market" in free agency, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday, noting they have spoken with agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs have struggled in each of the past two years, going 71-91 in 2021 and 74-88 in 2022. They had made the playoffs in five of six years, a stretch that included the team's first World Series win in 108 years in 2016.

The Cubs have long since dismantled their World Series core and spent far less on their roster recently. The team was third in Opening Day payroll in 2019 ($203.1 million) but fell to 14th in 2022 ($143.4 million), per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

