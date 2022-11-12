Neymar Says 'I Can't Guarantee' Playing for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Neymar said the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar may be his final appearance for Brazil on international football's grandest stage.

The 30-year-old forward told Brazilian outlet Globo on Friday (via ESPN's Adriana Garcia) there are a lot of factors in play, including the national team's coaching change once Tite steps down after the upcoming tournament.

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup," Neymar said. "... I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me."

Neymar made his debut for Brazil's senior national team in 2010 and has proceeded to score 75 goals across 121 appearances.

He'll have a chance to become A Seleção's all-time leading goal scorer during the World Cup. He currently sits in second place, two goals behind the legendary Pelé (77).

"It's more than I imagined, than I dreamt," Neymar said. "I never thought about numbers, I never wanted to overtake anyone, break a record. I always just wanted to play football. Pele is the reference. Pele is football. Pele is practically everything for our country. The respect and admiration I have for him is enormous."

Neymar helped lead Brazil to the FIFA Confederations Cup title in 2013 and an Olympic gold medal with the U23 squad in 2016. The World Cup and Copa América trophies have remained elusive, though. He didn't play because of an ankle injury when the Brazilians won the Copa América in 2019.

Neymar continues to show elite form at the club level—15 goals and 11 assists in 19 matches across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season—so it would be a surprise if he's out of the national team picture within four years.

Yet, there are no guarantees, so the dynamic forward is aiming to make sure to leaving a lasting impression during Brazil's in Qatar.

"I want to play this [World] Cup, dedicate myself to it, because I'm sure we have the potential to go very far," Neymar said. "Although a lot of people don't believe in us, we will prove otherwise. I see that this national team has a lot of good things, and I see that we can go very far."

He added: "I've already built a long history in the national team and, for sure, I want to finish it well."

Brazil kick off Group G play Nov. 24 against Serbia. Cameroon and Switzerland are the other teams in what will likely be a highly competitive pool.

Brazil already holds the record for most World Cup titles with five. A triumph in Qatar would give them a two-trophy lead over Germany and Italy for the top spot.