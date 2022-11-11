Giants' Saquon Barkley Headlines Madden 23 Midseason Ratings Update

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Running backs are the highlight of this week's Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 9.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley saw a nice increase to his rating midway through the 2022 campaign, jumping from a 92 overall in Week 8 to a 93 overall in Week 9. When the game was launched, he was ranked 86 overall.

Barkley had a solid performance in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 53 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. He also caught three passes for nine yards.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of an impressive campaign after appearing in just 13 games in 2021 due to injuries. He has rushed for 779 yards and five touchdowns in eight games, in addition to catching 28 passes for 189 yards.

In addition to Barkley, Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce saw his rating increase from an 81 overall in Week 8 to an 83 overall in Week 9.

Pierce put together a dominant performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, rushing for 139 yards on 27 carries. It was his best game of the year and his second with at least 130 rushing yards.

The 22-year-old was rated 77 overall at Madden 23's launch. In eight games this season, he has rushed for 678 yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries. He has also caught 20 passes for 98 yards and one score.

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker III and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs also saw increases to their ratings. Walker went from an 80 overall in Week 8 to an 82 overall in Week 9, while Jacobs went from an 88 overall in Week 8 to an 89 overall in Week 9.

Walker put together his best performance of the season in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, in addition to catching three passes for 20 yards.

The 22-year-old has rushed for 570 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries in eight games. He has also caught 12 passes for 48 yards.

Jacobs, meanwhile, rushed for 67 yards on 17 carries in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in addition to catching three passes for 20 yards.

The 24-year-old has been a bright spot for the struggling Raiders, rushing for 743 yards and six scores on 138 carries in eight games. He has also caught 25 passes for 172 yards.

Walker was rated a 77 overall at Madden 23's launch, while Jacobs was rated a 87 overall.

Some players who saw their ratings decrease this week include Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who dropped to an 88 overall from a 90 overall, and Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III, who dropped to a 75 overall from a 78 overall.