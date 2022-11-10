X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes Return Would Need to Be 'Astronomical'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    Shane Bieber
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    MLB teams that hope to trade for a top-tier starting pitcher like the Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber or Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reportedly face "astronomical" asking prices.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday neither the Guardians nor Brewers are showing an "intent to deal," which could restrict those pushing to land an ace to a free-agent class led by Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander.

