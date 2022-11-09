Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season.

"There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea Turner during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Turner is part of a loaded free-agency class at shortstop that also features Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson as the headliners.

Philadelphia potentially being interested in one of them doesn't come as much of a surprise considering it reached the World Series largely relying on Bryson Stott and utility man Edmundo Sosa at the position.

They can each be solid players but don't exactly inspire the same level of fear in opposing pitchers as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos do as part of a powerful lineup.

Upgrading at shortstop by adding Turner to that group would be daunting to the rest of the National League East.

The 29-year-old's resume includes two All-Star selections, the 2019 World Series title when he was a member of the Washington Nationals and the 2021 batting title when he hit .328 across 148 games for the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He spent the 2022 campaign in Los Angeles and slashed .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases as a multi-tool player who can impact the game a number of ways. Turner can also play a serviceable shortstop and has been responsible for a combined nine defensive runs saved above average throughout his career, per FanGraphs.

Turner will be a highly coveted free agent this offseason, but a desire to join the Phillies would surely help the reigning National League champions in their pursuit.