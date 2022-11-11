Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams with Hamstring Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday his star quarterback will be a game-time decision.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. He did return to the practice field on a limited basis Thursday. The 25-year-old missed three games during the 2021 season, but he has been largely durable since the Cardinals selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and a Pro Bowl selection in his next two as someone who can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs.

The Oklahoma product has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 359 yards and two scores on the ground in nine games this season.

Arizona will take a step back offensively if Murray is sidelined, but it can at least take solace in the fact backup quarterback Colt McCoy is a veteran with plenty of experience.

He went 2-1 in three starts for the Cardinals last season and has also appeared in games for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington and New York Giants throughout his career.

The Cardinals are fighting to stay in playoff contention with a 3-6 record heading into this week's showdown with the Rams.