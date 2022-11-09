Josh Donaldson to Remain Yankees 3B Next Season Despite Struggles, Brian Cashman Says

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Josh Donaldson isn't going anywhere.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that Donaldson will remain the team's third baseman next season despite his struggles in 2022, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.

"Cash went on to laud Donaldson’s defense and says his offense is better than what he showed last season, they believe he still has a lot left," Ragazzo wrote in a Twitter post.

Cashman's comments come after Yankees manager Aaron Boone evaluated Donaldson's 2022 season during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show (h/t Sports Illustrated's Max Goodman) last week:

"I know it was a grind for him offensively, I know it was a struggle like it was, frankly, for a lot of our guys in the postseason. We didn't perform as well as we would have liked offensively. That wasn't all Josh. But the competitive at-bat thing I think was there, especially because he was one of the guys actually getting on base at a consistent clip, even in the postseason. It was just getting to that big hit or big swing that would really help get him rolling. That didn't happen for a number of our guys."

The Yankees hoped Donaldson, who was acquired in the deal that sent Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 campaign, could revive his career in the Bronx.

Instead, he put together one of the worst offensive performances of his career as he struggled at the dish, hitting .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI in 132 regular-season games. He also struck out 148 times.

Those struggles continued into the postseason as the Yankees went on to be swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series after finishing first in the AL East with a 99-63 record. Donaldson hit .172/.333/.207 in nine playoff games and struck out 16 times.

The one thing that is likely keeping Donaldson's job safe is the fact he had a solid season defensively with 78 putouts and 220 assists.

Donaldson is set to earn $21 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. If he doesn't turn things around at the plate, it's reasonable to believe the Yankees will move on either by the trade deadline or after the season.